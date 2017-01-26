Breaking Councils' legal challenge ag...

Breaking Councils' legal challenge against Heathrow third runway denied by High Court

The legal challenge by Richmond, Wandsworth, Hillingdon and Windsor and Maidenhead councils against the Government's recommendation to build a third runway at Heathrow has failed. A High Court ruling, released today, decided that any judicial review examining the legality of the third runway cannot be heard until after the Government formally decides to expand Heathrow.

