Breaking Councils' legal challenge against Heathrow third runway denied by High Court
The legal challenge by Richmond, Wandsworth, Hillingdon and Windsor and Maidenhead councils against the Government's recommendation to build a third runway at Heathrow has failed. A High Court ruling, released today, decided that any judicial review examining the legality of the third runway cannot be heard until after the Government formally decides to expand Heathrow.
