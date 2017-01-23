Boy, 15, arrested after teenager stab...

Boy, 15, arrested after teenager stabbed in area where children heading home

14 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in a busy area where children were on their way home from school. Officers were called to Doyle Gardens, Willesden, north-west London, just before 3.30pm on Monday where a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed.

Chicago, IL

