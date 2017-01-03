Belfast power-sharing shaken as top S...

Belfast power-sharing shaken as top Sinn Fein figure resigns

Northern Ireland's power-sharing government was plunged into crisis Monday as its senior Catholic leader quit in a showdown with his Protestant colleague that could trigger a snap election and shatter the bedrock of the region's peace deal. Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who has helped to lead the unity government for nearly a decade, said his resignation was the only effective way to challenge his power-sharing partner, First Minister Arlene Foster .

