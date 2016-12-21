BBC One idents revamped by photographer Martin Parr
BBC One idents - the images between programmes which have ranged from swimming hippos to a revolving globe - are getting a makeover. The broadcaster has commissioned renowned British documentary photographer Martin Parr to "capture an evolving portrait of modern Britain in all its diversity" for 2017, based around the theme of "oneness".
