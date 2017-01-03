Attacks on ambulance crews rocket in ...

Attacks on ambulance crews rocket in Lancashire

The alarming figures follow a Freedom of Information request which also reveals the number of physical attacks on North West Ambulance crews rocketed to almost 400 during 2015/16. Blackpool has the highest number of notorious addresses in the county where paramedics and ambulance technicians wait for police back-up before answering a 999 call, with 29 on the "risky" list this year compared with 19 in the previous 12 months.

