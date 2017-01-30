Antiques Roadshow heading to West Sussex

The show will be at Nymans, near Haywards Heath, on Thursday June 8 starting at 9.30am and closing at 4.30pm. Many of Britain's leading antiques and fine arts specialists will be on hand to offer free advice and valuations to visitors who are invited to raid their attics and bring along their family heirlooms, household treasures and car-boot sale bargains for inspection by the experts.

