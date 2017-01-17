Anti-Heathrow expansion campaigners f...

Anti-Heathrow expansion campaigners face Government bid to block legal challenge

Campaigners against a third runway at Heathrow are facing a Government bid to block their legal challenge getting off the ground. A coalition of local councils, including Hillingdon, Richmond, Wandsworth and Windsor and Maidenhead, together with Greenpeace UK and a Hillingdon resident, have brought a judicial review at London's High Court.



