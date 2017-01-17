Anti-Heathrow expansion campaigners face Government bid to block legal challenge
Campaigners against a third runway at Heathrow are facing a Government bid to block their legal challenge getting off the ground. A coalition of local councils, including Hillingdon, Richmond, Wandsworth and Windsor and Maidenhead, together with Greenpeace UK and a Hillingdon resident, have brought a judicial review at London's High Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|ACT of WAR
|369
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Jan 16
|soso
|913
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Jan 14
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC