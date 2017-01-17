Angel sculpture takes shape as 40 pol...

Angel sculpture takes shape as 40 police forces donate knife amnesty hauls

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Sussex Police is the latest force to offer its support for the Knife Angel being created by the Shropshire-based British Ironwork Centre A sculpture of an angel crafted from thousands of knives surrendered during a Government-backed amnesty is nearing completion after receiving blades from more than 40 police forces. Sussex Police this week became the latest force to offer its support for the so-called Knife Angel - created by the Shropshire-based British Ironwork Centre as a national monument to victims of knife crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 25 min SobieskiSavedEurope 384
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) Jan 16 soso 913
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... Jan 14 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Jan 13 resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC