An impression of a tidal lagoon development at Swansea Bay
A review commissioned by the Government into the potential for tidal lagoon energy in the UK is to be published. If t he independent review, conducted by former energy minister Charles Hendry, backs the technology, it could provide a boost to a "world first" project to harness the power of the tides in the Severn Estuary.
