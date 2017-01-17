Alex Thomson said he did not think he...

Alex Thomson said he did not think he could win the race

British sailor Alex Thomson believes he is unlikely to reel in his French rival despite halving the lead hours before the finish of the solo round-the-world Vendee Globe race. The eighth edition of single-handed offshore racing's ultimate test is set to finish on Thursday, 73 days after 29 skippers set sail from Les Sables d'Olonne, western France.

