A new method for drivers opening Southern Rail train doors has been called safe
The proposed way of operating train doors on Southern Railway, which is at the centre of a long-running industrial dispute, is "a safe method of working", according to regulators. Transferring the responsibility for opening and closing doors from train conductors to drivers would meet the legal requirements for safe operation as long as suitable equipment, procedures and staff are in place, the Office of Rail and Road said.
