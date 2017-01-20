2017 property crash would see A 399 a...

2017 property crash would see A 399 a week wiped off UK property values

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Northampton Today

While the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has forecast that house prices in the UK will rise by around 3 per cent this year, a Times survey of leading economists has predicted that 2017 could be the year the London property bubble finally bursts, almost a decade on from the last market crash This has led online estate agent eMoov.co.uk to investigate the impact any market crash could have on current property prices across the UK. During the 2007/8 crash, it wasn't just London that saw property prices plummet, but the whole of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northampton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 18 min Ftrump 3
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... 6 hr How Soon They Forget 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 7 hr QueBlack n proud 409
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) Jan 16 soso 913
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... Jan 14 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Jan 13 resist sinkholes 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC