2017 property crash would see A 399 a week wiped off UK property values
While the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has forecast that house prices in the UK will rise by around 3 per cent this year, a Times survey of leading economists has predicted that 2017 could be the year the London property bubble finally bursts, almost a decade on from the last market crash This has led online estate agent eMoov.co.uk to investigate the impact any market crash could have on current property prices across the UK. During the 2007/8 crash, it wasn't just London that saw property prices plummet, but the whole of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northampton Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|18 min
|Ftrump
|3
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|6 hr
|How Soon They Forget
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|QueBlack n proud
|409
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Jan 16
|soso
|913
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Jan 14
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC