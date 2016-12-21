Whata s Next for Prince William, Duch...

Whata s Next for Prince William, Duchess Kate in 2017

Prince William and Duchess Kate have spent the last several years juggling life between their Kensington Palace home in London and their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, close to where Prince George, 3, attends school several days a week. With 2017 just around the corner, the couple, both 34, is making decisions about their future and what's next for George and their 19-month-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

