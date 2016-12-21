Weak UK pound an early Christmas pres...

Weak UK pound an early Christmas present for Irish shoppers

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Canada.com

The threat of "Brexit" is delivering a Christmas bonanza to Northern Ireland, where the thousands visiting daily from the euro-using Republic of Ireland are finding bargains driven by the battered pound. In the malls of Newry, a Northern Ireland town barely 5 miles from the United Kingdom's only land border with a European Union partner, the surge in cross-border holiday shopping underscores how far the British currency has fallen amid anxiety over the country's promised EU exit.

