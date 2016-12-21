'We love a Christmas Eve happy ending' says fire service after...

Christmas came early for a dog owner in Little Downham on Christmas Eve after a crew from Littleport rescued her two terriers Christmas came early for a dog owner in Little Downham on Christmas Eve after a fire crew from Littleport rescued her two terriers that had been missing for hours, stuck down a hole in undergrowth. A fire service spokesman said: "A crew from Littleport came to the rescue and after some careful digging retrieved the dogs, much to the relief of their owner."

