'We love a Christmas Eve happy ending...

'We love a Christmas Eve happy ending' says fire service after...

23 hrs ago

Christmas came early for a dog owner in Little Downham on Christmas Eve after a crew from Littleport rescued her two terriers Christmas came early for a dog owner in Little Downham on Christmas Eve after a fire crew from Littleport rescued her two terriers that had been missing for hours, stuck down a hole in undergrowth. A fire service spokesman said: "A crew from Littleport came to the rescue and after some careful digging retrieved the dogs, much to the relief of their owner."

Chicago, IL

