VIDEO: Pair arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Valleys stabbing
A 47-year-old Pontypool man remains in a critical condition in the University of Wales Hospital after being stabbed in the torso. Two men, aged 35 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident, which happened at around 3.45am on Mill Court in Hafodyrynys yesterday.
