UPDATE & VIDEO: Murder probe starts after woman's body found at house in Bradford

A MURDER investigation has begun after a woman's body was found at a house in Bradford on Boxing Day. Officers were called to the property in Bankholme Court , Holme Wood , at about 4.20pm after the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was found by ambulance staff.

Chicago, IL

