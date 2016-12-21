Two ticket inspectors assaulted at Tr...

Two ticket inspectors assaulted at Trowbridge railway station

Tuesday Dec 20

TWO train ticket inspectors were assaulted at Trowbridge railway station after a dispute with a group of people who had boarded a train in Melksham, heading for Southampton. Now transport police are trying to trace a man who they believe may have information which will help with their investigation, which happened on December 7 around 6.40pm.

