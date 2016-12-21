Truck rams into Berlin Christmas mark...

Truck rams into Berlin Christmas market, killing 12

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KCRG

A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 50 as it smashed through tables and wooden stands. Police said a suspect believed to be the driver was arrested nearby and a passenger died as paramedics were treating him.

