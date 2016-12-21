Thursday morning's traffic and travel

Roads are looking generally clear this Thursday morning although a persistent fog will make driving a little difficult in the early hours so be careful. There are just a few minor incidents to look out for across the Black Country and North Worcestershire on the roads, including: Expected delays on A451 Stourbridge Road in Kidderminster between the Springfield Lane junction and the Brecknell Rise junction, because of temporary traffic lights.

