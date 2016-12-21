The May 4 polls will be watched keenly to see how the main parties perform

Voters weary of trudging to the ballot box for major polls over the past three years may be wishing for some respite in 2017 but for many that will not be the case, with a significant set of local and mayoral elections on May 4. Given the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit, an early general election will also be the subject of speculation, although Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled this out and the Fixed Term Parliaments Act would make it difficult to arrange. Under the law, the next general election is due in 2020.

