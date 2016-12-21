The May 4 polls will be watched keenly to see how the main parties perform
Voters weary of trudging to the ballot box for major polls over the past three years may be wishing for some respite in 2017 but for many that will not be the case, with a significant set of local and mayoral elections on May 4. Given the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit, an early general election will also be the subject of speculation, although Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled this out and the Fixed Term Parliaments Act would make it difficult to arrange. Under the law, the next general election is due in 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|58 min
|Sorry Hill
|272
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|8 hr
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC