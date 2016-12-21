The Kinks' Ray Davies gushes with 'jo...

The Kinks' Ray Davies gushes with 'joy and humility' over knighthood

The Kinks frontman Ray Davies felt a mixture of "joy" and "humility" on discovering he had been made a knight in the New Year Honours. He was the lead singer and songwriter for the band, penning classics such as You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset and Sunny Afternoon.

Chicago, IL

