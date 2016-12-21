The Government has announced funding in a bid to provide more affordable homes
The Government is injecting A 60 million-a-year to help first-time buyers get a foot on the housing ladder in areas where locals are crowded out of the market by second home owners. Housing Minister Gavin Barwell said the cash would be channeled through local councils to community-led groups providing affordable housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|10 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|180
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
|True believer places long-shot bet on Donald Tr...
|Dec 5
|Sharon Johnson
|7
|Scottish Secretary tells of concerns of homopho...
|Dec 4
|Trump s Birtherex...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC