The Government has announced funding ...

The Government has announced funding in a bid to provide more affordable homes

The Government is injecting A 60 million-a-year to help first-time buyers get a foot on the housing ladder in areas where locals are crowded out of the market by second home owners. Housing Minister Gavin Barwell said the cash would be channeled through local councils to community-led groups providing affordable housing.

