Team GB lead the way in New Year Honours list

Britain's first ever Tour de France cyclist, a cutler to the Queen with 76 years under his belt and the director of an agricultural show are among the Yorkshire recipients of New Year's Honours Nationally, Olympic heroes Mo Farah, Andy Murray and Sheffield' Jessica Ennis-Hill lead the way in a list dominated by Rio 2016's Team GB. Others who will claim the title Sir in the new year include Kinks frontman Ray Davies, 72, and veteran comic Ken Dodd, 89, recognised for services to the arts, and entertainment and charity, respectively.

Chicago, IL

