St Andrews University buys rare 15th-century prayer book

A rare 15th-century prayer book, often dubbed the bestseller of the Middle Ages, has been acquired by a university. The University of St Andrews said the text, known as a Book of Hours, will be a "very valuable addition" to its cultural resources.

