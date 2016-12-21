SLIDESHOW: RSPCA release pictures of ...

SLIDESHOW: RSPCA release pictures of 2016's weirdest animal rescues

West Sussex-based RSPCA have released their top ten most bizarre animal rescues of 2016 - including a cat found in a parcel by the county's postmen. The pictures also show a seagull that fell into a vat of curry and turned orange, a dog with its head stuck in a fence and a cow firmly wedged in an animal feeder.

