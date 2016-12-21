Security reviewed across UK as German police hunt Berlin lorry attack killer
Emergency services at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin Security measures have been tightened across Britain as German police continue to hunt for the suspect behind the Berlin lorry attack which left 12 dead. British police are reviewing security arrangements for the festive period in the wake of the attack on Monday night and forces will be stepping up security measures at major Christmas markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|18 min
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
|True believer places long-shot bet on Donald Tr...
|Dec 5
|Sharon Johnson
|7
|Scottish Secretary tells of concerns of homopho...
|Dec 4
|Trump s Birtherex...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC