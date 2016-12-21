Second World War veteran dies aged 90

A SECOND World War veteran, who was a member of the Royal British Legion for 20 years, has died at the age of 90. Raymond Taylor, who served in the York and Lancaster Regiment, died at Old Gates Nursing Home in Blackburn after suffering from a brain tumour. Mr Taylor lived in Barley Bank Street, Darwen, for around 50 years and served as vice-president of the legion for about seven years.

