Schizophrenic knifeman who killed mother-of-two sent to secure hospital

A schizophrenic who stabbed to death a mother in her own home as she tried to stop him kidnapping her two young children has been given an indefinite hospital order. Nicola Cross was knifed 10 times by Marcin Porczynski after the 24-year-old broke into her house in Hemel Hempstead on September 14 last year.

