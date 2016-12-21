Royal Marines reservist to be sentenc...

Royal Marines reservist to be sentenced for trying to sell stolen weapons

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Bury Times

A Royal Marines reservist will be sentenced later for trying to sell a cache of stolen arms in an undercover sting. Martin Shannon, 43, of Hythe, Southampton, took guns, ammunition, explosives and grenades from his base in Poole over four years and buried them in the New Forest.

