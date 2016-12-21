Rough sleepers rescued in Luton blaze

Firefighters from Luton Community Fire Station were called to a fire in student accommodation in Vicarage Street, Luton at 4.32pm. When they arrived five minutes later they found there was a fire on the top floor of a four storey building.

Chicago, IL

