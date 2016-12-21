Review of the Year: Didcot - From tragedy to a 80m transformation

Neil Wadley, 47, of Pound Lane, Upton, was the leader of a criminal gang and was jailed with nine accomplices at Oxford Crown Court for a total of 91 years and 11 months for their parts in a drug-dealing conspiracy. Wadley was given a 17-year jail term while his right-hand man Gary Hunt, 39, of Church Street, Didcot, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

