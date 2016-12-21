Queen, Philip set off for Christmas trip after delay

This is a Tuesday, June, 14, 2016 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as she arrives by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. i i Buckingham Palace officials said Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016 that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have delayed their planned Christmas trip because both are suffering from heavy colds.

