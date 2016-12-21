Queen and Philip delay Sandringham trip due to 'heavy colds'
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were expected to go by train to King's Lynn and then on to her nearby Sandringham estate The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have delayed their journey to Norfolk for Christmas after coming down with "heavy colds", Buckingham Palace has said. The Queen and Philip were expected to travel from London to King's Lynn by train on Wednesday and then on to their nearby private Sandringham estate.
