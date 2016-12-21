Publicist: British singer George Michael dead at age 53
In this April 7, 1985 file photo, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of the British group WHAM! perform during a concert in Peking, China. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|34 min
|Marie-Luise_J
|7
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|38 min
|spud
|191
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|9 hr
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC