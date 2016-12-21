Police said two people have been charged with murdering Owen Kerry
A young man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve was a much-loved son, grandson and brother, and a great friend to many, his family said. Two people have been charged with murdering Owen Kerry, 19, from Cramlington, Northumberland, who died following an incident in a club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|199
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|11 hr
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|20 hr
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC