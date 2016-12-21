Police said two people have been char...

Police said two people have been charged with murdering Owen Kerry

A young man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve was a much-loved son, grandson and brother, and a great friend to many, his family said. Two people have been charged with murdering Owen Kerry, 19, from Cramlington, Northumberland, who died following an incident in a club.

Chicago, IL

