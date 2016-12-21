Police out in full force amid New Yea...

Police out in full force amid New Year's Eve terror attack anxieties

New Year's Eve revellers are set to be greeted by a major police presence as they flood cities across the country to usher in 2017. Thousands of police officers will provide a protective ring around London's set-piece firework display, while tactics have been adjusted following this year's terrorist atrocities in Europe.



