Picture Special: Queen misses Christmas Day Sandringham church service

14 hrs ago

The Queen has missedtoday's Christmas Day church service at Sandringham because of illness, it has been confirmed this morning. Buckingham Palace said this morning that the 90-year-old monarch is still suffering from a heavy cold and was remaining indoors to aid her recovery.

Chicago, IL

