Panto cow steals the show at Radlett Centre's Jack And The Beanstalk
With Christmas only a couple of days away, there's no better way to get into the festive spirit than being swept up in the classic panto tale of Jack And The Beanstalk at The Radlett Centre , in Aldenham Avenue. Based on the fairy tale originally told by the Brothers Grimm, the show features a huge beanstalk, a panto cow and a paper mache giant that bellows: "Fe Fi Fo Fum", as well as an array of energetic dance numbers.
