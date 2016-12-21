Older British royals outpace youngers...

Older British royals outpace youngers in public duties

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London. Figures released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 show the prince made 110 public appearances this year, compared to the 80 royal engagements racked up by his grandson Prince William.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr Ms Sassy 220
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f... Dec 13 BIOS vs afros 3
News Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over... Dec 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,512 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC