Older British royals outpace youngers in public duties
In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London. Figures released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 show the prince made 110 public appearances this year, compared to the 80 royal engagements racked up by his grandson Prince William.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|220
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC