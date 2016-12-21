Next phase of Hampshire's superfast broadband project set to get underway
As part of this Hampshire County Council and Winchester City Council are working together to ensure that as many residents and businesses as possible have access to superfast broadband. The next wave of Hampshire County Council's Superfast Broadband project will involve upgrading 550 roadside broadband cabinets by September 2018, connecting an additional 34,000 premises across the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|Ms Sassy
|238
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
|Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over...
|Dec 5
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC