Next phase of Hampshire's superfast broadband project set to get underway

12 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

As part of this Hampshire County Council and Winchester City Council are working together to ensure that as many residents and businesses as possible have access to superfast broadband. The next wave of Hampshire County Council's Superfast Broadband project will involve upgrading 550 roadside broadband cabinets by September 2018, connecting an additional 34,000 premises across the county.

