N. Idaho doctor volunteers at free me...

N. Idaho doctor volunteers at free medical clinic he started

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In ths photo of Dec. 21, 2016, Lewiston Idaho Doctor Glenn Jefferson laughs while seeing a patient at the Snake River Clinic which he founded in Lewiston, Idaho. The northern Idaho doctor who created a free medical clinic 16 years ago in Lewiston continues to volunteer his services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr PolakPotrafi 208
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Mon TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Mon AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f... Dec 13 BIOS vs afros 3
News Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over... Dec 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC