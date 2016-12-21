Millionaire given life sentence for murdering escort girlfriend
A multi-millionaire property developer will spend at least 25 years in prison after being given a life sentence for murdering his escort girlfriend. Peter Morgan, 54, killed Georgina Symonds, 25, at her bungalow in Llanmartin, Newport after he overheard her plans to blackmail him and leave him.
