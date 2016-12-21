Millionaire given life sentence for m...

Millionaire given life sentence for murdering escort girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Swindon Advertiser

A multi-millionaire property developer will spend at least 25 years in prison after being given a life sentence for murdering his escort girlfriend. Peter Morgan, 54, killed Georgina Symonds, 25, at her bungalow in Llanmartin, Newport after he overheard her plans to blackmail him and leave him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 19 min PolakPotrafi 179
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f... Dec 13 BIOS vs afros 3
News Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over... Dec 5 Wildchild 1
News True believer places long-shot bet on Donald Tr... Dec 5 Sharon Johnson 7
News Scottish Secretary tells of concerns of homopho... Dec 4 Trump s Birtherex... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC