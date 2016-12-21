Military reviewing NYC escape routes ...

Military reviewing NYC escape routes for Trump

Thursday

A trio of military aircraft seen flying at low levels over midtown Manhattan last week were conducting surveillance and mapping escape routes as part of a security plan for President-elect Donald Trump, two law enforcement officials told CNN Thursday. The aircraft, identified as an HC-130 search and rescue plane and two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters, were taking photos and surveying rooftops and street layouts for the Secret Service in the case that Trump would have to be removed from the city in an emergency, the law enforcement officials said.

Chicago, IL

