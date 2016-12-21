Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham on Que...

Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham on Queen's list for honors

13 hrs ago

" Queen Elizabeth II's New Year honors list focuses on sports stars, some luminaries from the world of fashion and entertainment, and a heavy helping of researchers, doctors and volunteers who have worked behind-the-scenes to improve the quality of British life. The list includes Oscar-winning actor and stage star Mark Rylance, who will become a knight, and the formerly pouting pop star Victoria Beckham, reinvented as a successful fashion designer, who will be made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, usually known as an OBE.

