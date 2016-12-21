Man 'fighting for his life' after hit...

Man 'fighting for his life' after hit-and-run in Burnley - Yorkshire Street closed

This Is Lancashire

Police detectives are hunting the driver of the car after the incident in Yorkshire Street, Burnley at around 11:45pm. The pedestrian was crossing the road when he was hit by a car, believed to be a silver BMW 3 Series saloon, and suffered serious leg, back and head injuries.

Chicago, IL

