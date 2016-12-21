Man arrested in Knutsford has been ch...

Man arrested in Knutsford has been charged with attempted murder

At around 7.50pm on Monday, December 26 the 41-year old victim was walking along the street when he was involved in the collision with a silver A-Class Mercedes, which was travelling north at the junction with Ashfield Road.

Chicago, IL

