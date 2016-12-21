Man and his dog rescued by Lifeboat f...

Man and his dog rescued by Lifeboat from River Blyth at Southwold Harbour

Passers by have helped to rescue a man who got into difficulty after he dived into the River Blyth at Southwold to try to save his dog. A coastguard spokeswoman said they were awaiting an update on the man's condition, which is not yet known.

