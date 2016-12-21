Library books expenditure by councils...

Library books expenditure by councils falls to as little as 5p per person

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Cash-strapped councils are dishing out as little as 5p per person on library books, figures obtained by the Press Association have revealed. Library funding has seen a drop of A 5.5 million on book expenditure across the biggest local authorities in the country over the last four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 12 hr Ms Sassy 238
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f... Dec 13 BIOS vs afros 3
News Staten Island Assemblymembers Sue the City Over... Dec 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,854 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,163

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC