Hours early, New Year's revelers fill Times Square
Visitors to Times Square take photos as technicians prepare a stage that will be used in the New Years celebration, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in New York's Times Square. Visitors to Times Square take photos as technicians prepare a stage that will be used in the New Years celebration, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in New York's Times Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|37 min
|Squach
|277
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Sat
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC